U.S. dollar net longs highest in 4 weeks-CFTC, Reuters

March 13 (Reuters) - Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in four weeks as some speculators rebuilt bearish bets on the euro as the European Central Bank started its 1.1 trillion euro bond stimulus program this week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position was $44.31 billion in the week ended March 10, from $40.85 billion the previous week.

This was the 11th consecutive week that dollar longs have hit at least $40 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)