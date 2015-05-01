U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since mid-Dec-CFTC, Thomson Reuters data

May 1 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency’s net long position to their lowest since mid-December, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $34.75 billion in the week ended April 28, from $37.87 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fifth straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)