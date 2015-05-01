UPDATE 1-US dollar longs fall to lowest since mid-December; euro shorts dip

(Adds table, details) May 1 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to their lowest in 4-1/2 months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $34.75 billion in the week ended April 28 from $37.87 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a fifth straight week. It was also the third straight week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. The dollar has been hurt by a spate of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data such as the softer-than-forecast first-quarter U.S. growth figures released early this week. The weak figures reinforced expectations that the pace of U.S. interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought, which is negative for the dollar. The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four years in April, losing nearly 4 percent. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a fourth consecutive week, totaling 197,766 contracts, from 214,645 previously. The rise in German Bund yields on receding deflationary fears in the euro zone has helped the euro, as did expectations for a positive resolution of Greece's debt problems. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound , Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 48,721 51,520 Short 54,214 65,968 Net -5,493 -14,448 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 50,734 46,821 Short 248,500 261,466 Net -197,766 -214,645 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 33,239 34,830 Short 67,367 64,111 Net -34,128 -29,281 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 11,144 11,105 Short 9,809 10,770 Net 1,335 335 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 33,858 33,343 Short 54,767 60,394 Net -20,909 -27,051 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 53,753 55,570 Short 81,158 90,233 Net -27,405 -34,663 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 38,003 50,343 Short 61,394 64,018 Net -23,391 -13,675 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 28Apr2015 week Prior week Long 18,281 18,473 Short 8,101 9,985 Net 10,180 8,488 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)