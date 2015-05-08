U.S. net dollar longs fall to lowest in eight months -CFTC, Reuters

May 8 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency’s net long position to the lowest since mid-September, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $32.25 billion in the week ended May 5, from $34.75 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a sixth straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)