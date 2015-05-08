FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. net dollar longs fall to lowest in eight months -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details)
    May 8 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced positive bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency's
net long position to the lowest since mid-September, according
to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.25
billion in the week ended May 5, from $34.75 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a sixth
straight week.
    It was also the fourth straight week that longs on the
dollar came in below $40 billion.
    The dollar has been hurt by a slew of soft U.S. economic
data such as the weaker-than-forecast first-quarter U.S. growth
figures released last week, as well as a generally dovish
statement from the Federal Reserve. 
    The Fed acknowledged the soft patches in the U.S. economy
last week in its statement after a monetary policy meeting,
making it more likely that it will not be ready to raise rates
until at least September. 
    The dollar posted the worst monthly performance in four
years in April, losing nearly 4 percent.
    To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, fell for a fifth
straight week, totaling 190,127 contracts from 197,766
previously. The decline in the negative bets on the euro was
helped by the dollar's woes and easing concerns about deflation
in the euro zone. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound
, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian
dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         05May2015 week         Prior week
 Long             41,852            48,721
 Short            73,035            54,214
 Net             -31,183            -5,493
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         05May2015 week         Prior week
 Long             50,116            50,734
 Short           240,243           248,500
 Net            -190,127          -197,766
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             34,304           33,239
 Short            59,062           67,367
 Net             -24,758          -34,128
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             14,174           11,144
 Short             8,843            9,809
 Net               5,331            1,335
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             30,028           33,858
 Short            40,108           54,767
 Net             -10,080          -20,909
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             59,033           53,753
 Short            58,407           81,158
 Net                 626          -27,405
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             24,046           38,003
 Short            74,162           61,394
 Net             -50,116          -23,391
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         05May2015 week        Prior week
 Long             19,585           18,281
 Short            10,521            8,101
 Net               9,064           10,180
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
