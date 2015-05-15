FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators trim U.S. dollar bets to lowest since early August-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Speculators further pared back positive bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest period, pushing the currency’s net long position to the lowest in nine months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $29.11 billion in the week ended May 12, from $32.25 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar declined for a seventh straight week.

It was also the fifth straight week that longs on the dollar came in below $40 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

