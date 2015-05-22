FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators pare dollar bets to lowest since late July -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators pare dollar bets to lowest since late July -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on latest data in paragraph
5, table)
    May 22 (Reuters) - Speculators further
scaled back bullish bets on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, pushing the
currency's net long position to the lowest
in over nine months, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long
position fell to $25.81 billion in the
week ended May 19, from $29.11 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the dollar
declined for a eighth straight week.
    It was also the sixth consecutive week
that longs on the dollar came in below $40
billion.
    To be long in a currency is to take a
view it will rise, while being short is a
bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro,
meanwhile, fell for a seventh straight
week, totaling 168,339 contracts, down
from 178,976 previously. The decline in
the negative bets on the euro was driven
by disappointing U.S. data that has hurt
the dollar and easing concerns about
deflation in the euro zone. 
    The Reuters calculation for the
aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International
Monetary speculators in the yen, euro,
British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian
and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
 $2.279 billion
         19 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             63,398            37,848
 Short            85,403            61,441
 Net             -22,005           -23,593
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $23.456 billion
         19 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,758            43,333
 Short           207,097           222,309
 Net            -168,339          -178,976
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds
sterling)
 $2.264 billion
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,132           37,511
 Short            64,494           68,280
 Net             -23,362          -30,769
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss
francs)
 $-1.255 billion
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             12,114           14,778
 Short             2,709            4,228
 Net               9,405           10,550
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
Canadian dollars)
 $-0.355 billion
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             25,184           29,133
 Short            20,836           33,115
 Net               4,348           -3,982
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
Aussie dollars)
 $-0.579 billion 
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             65,130           59,435
 Short            57,807           54,948
 Net               7,323            4,487
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $1.032 billion
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,706           34,027
 Short            55,037           61,066
 Net             -31,331          -27,039
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000
New Zealand dollars)
 $0.164 billion 
         19 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,192           14,268
 Short            13,423           12,498
 Net              -2,231            1,770
      



 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
