U.S. dollar net longs rise after declining 8 straight weeks -CFTC, Reuters
May 29, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. dollar net longs rise after declining 8 straight weeks -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $29.94 billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in below $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)

