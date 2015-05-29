FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
May 29, 2015

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, details)
    May 29 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar after scaling them back for eight consecutive weeks,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $29.94
billion in the week ended May 26, from $25.81 billion in the
previous week. Still, it was the third straight week that net
dollar longs came in below $30 billion.
    To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, rose after
declining seven straight weeks, totaling 171,740 contracts.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         26 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,210            63,398
 Short           112,434            85,403
 Net             -62,224           -22,005
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         26 May 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,221            38,758
 Short           215,961           207,097
 Net            -171,740          -168,339
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,696           41,132
 Short            60,235           64,494
 Net             -25,539          -23,362
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,202           12,114
 Short             2,872            2,709
 Net               8,330            9,405
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,695           25,184
 Short            23,362           20,836
 Net               7,333            4,348
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             65,245           65,130
 Short            58,823           57,807
 Net               6,422            7,323
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,943           23,706
 Short            56,459           55,037
 Net             -32,516          -31,331
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         26 May 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             10,426           11,192
 Short            15,513           13,423
 Net              -5,087           -2,231
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard
Chang and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
