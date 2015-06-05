Speculators lift net US dollar longs to largest since late April-CFTC, Reuters

June 5 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, to their largest in more than a month, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $34.15 billion in the week ended June 2, from $29.94 billion the previous week. It was the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs came in above $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)