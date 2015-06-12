FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar net longs rise for 3rd straight week - CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
June 12, 2015

U.S. dollar net longs rise for 3rd straight week - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, to their largest in six weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $34.70 billion in the week ended June 9, from $34.15 billion the previous week. It was the second straight week that net dollar longs came in above $30 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
