UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise to six-week high - CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rise to six-week high - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a third straight week, to their largest in six
weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $34.70
billion in the week ended June 9, from $34.15 billion the
previous week. It was the second straight week net dollar longs
came in above $30 billion.
    To be long in a currency is to take a view it will rise,
while being short is a bet its value will decline.
    After a brief slide, the dollar has started to recover. For
May, the dollar index was up 2.4 percent.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, slid further to
137,974 contracts from 165,512 the previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         09 Jun 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,440            46,681
 Short           158,726           132,374
 Net            -116,286           -85,693
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         09 Jun 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             52,643            49,471
 Short           190,617           214,983
 Net            -137,974          -165,512
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,014           32,769
 Short            59,291           58,427
 Net             -28,277          -25,658
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,515           12,514
 Short             3,386            4,155
 Net              10,129            8,359
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,004           30,095
 Short            34,749           31,120
 Net             -13,745           -1,025
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             65,195           63,386
 Short            79,222           76,642
 Net             -14,027          -13,256
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,602           33,983
 Short            79,734           79,110
 Net             -51,132          -45,127
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         09 Jun 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,097            9,432
 Short            22,892           19,971
 Net             -11,795          -10,539
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
