UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, table)
    June 26 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.07
billion in the week ended June 23, from $23.82 billion in the
previous week. It was the second straight week net dollar longs
came in under $30 billion.
    Net dollar longs in the previous week had fallen to their
lowest in 11 months.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The dollar has been fairly inconsistent in June, with the
dollar index down about 1.5 percent so far for the month.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to
99,306 contracts from 89,357 contracts. Last week's net euro
short was the smallest since late July.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         June 23, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,019            64,760
 Short           126,736           145,424
 Net             -87,717           -80,664
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         June 23, 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             67,867            82,714
 Short           167,173           172,071
 Net             -99,306           -89,357
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long             51,530           33,877
 Short            73,724           59,311
 Net             -22,194          -25,434
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,910            8,858
 Short             2,838            3,500
 Net               7,072            5,358
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,270           22,484
 Short            35,849           34,765
 Net             -17,579          -12,281
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long             56,099           65,421
 Short            65,151           69,469
 Net              -9,052           -4,048
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,402           28,245
 Short            67,269           80,735
 Net             -27,867          -52,490
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         June 23, 2015         Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,661           19,382
 Short            33,224           28,550
 Net             -13,563           -9,168
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
