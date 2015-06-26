UPDATE 1-Speculators boost net U.S. dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details, table) June 26 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.07 billion in the week ended June 23, from $23.82 billion in the previous week. It was the second straight week net dollar longs came in under $30 billion. Net dollar longs in the previous week had fallen to their lowest in 11 months. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar has been fairly inconsistent in June, with the dollar index down about 1.5 percent so far for the month. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to 99,306 contracts from 89,357 contracts. Last week's net euro short was the smallest since late July. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 39,019 64,760 Short 126,736 145,424 Net -87,717 -80,664 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 67,867 82,714 Short 167,173 172,071 Net -99,306 -89,357 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 51,530 33,877 Short 73,724 59,311 Net -22,194 -25,434 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 9,910 8,858 Short 2,838 3,500 Net 7,072 5,358 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 18,270 22,484 Short 35,849 34,765 Net -17,579 -12,281 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 56,099 65,421 Short 65,151 69,469 Net -9,052 -4,048 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 39,402 28,245 Short 67,269 80,735 Net -27,867 -52,490 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) June 23, 2015 Prior week week Long 19,661 19,382 Short 33,224 28,550 Net -13,563 -9,168 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay and Chizu Nomiyama)