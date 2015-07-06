FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce US dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators reduce US dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on dollar longs and euro short contracts, table)
    July 6 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$25.11 billion in the week ended June 30, from $26.07 billion in
the previous week. This was the third straight week net dollar
longs have fallen under $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    The decline in dollar longs was consistent with the 
greenback's weakness for the month of June. The dollar index
 was down about 1.5 percent last month, given the lack of
clarity about the timing of the first interest rate hike from
the Federal Reserve since the global financial crisis.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to
100,035 contracts in the latest week from 99,306 previously. The
increase in net euro shorts reflected uncertainty in Greece. On
Sunday, the Greeks voted to reject the conditions tied to the
country's bailout deal with creditors.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         30 June 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,479            39,019
 Short           124,301           126,736
 Net             -78,822           -87,717
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         30 June 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             65,554            67,867
 Short           165,589           167,173
 Net            -100,035           -99,306
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             53,656           51,530
 Short            66,415           73,724
 Net             -12,759          -22,194
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,559            9,910
 Short             2,704            2,838
 Net               6,855            7,072
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,105           18,270
 Short            46,555           35,849
 Net             -23,450          -17,579
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             54,909           56,099
 Short            66,940           65,151
 Net             -12,031           -9,052
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             36,051           39,402
 Short            74,810           67,269
 Net             -38,759          -27,867
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         30 June 2015          Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,949           19,661
 Short            33,015           33,224
 Net             -16,066          -13,563
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.