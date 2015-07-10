FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net U.S. dollar longs in latest week - CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net U.S. dollar longs in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Speculators raised bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.76
billion in the week ended July 7, from $25.11 billion the
previous week. This was the fourth straight week net dollar
longs came in under $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline. 
    Net dollar longs increased as the value of greenback for the
month of July started to stabilize. So far this year, the dollar
has risen about 0.5 percent.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, increased to
99,266 contracts in the latest week, from 100,035 contracts the
previous week. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         07 Jul 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             46,070            45,479
 Short           109,699           124,301
 Net             -63,629           -78,822
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         07 Jul 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             66,161            65,554
 Short           165,427           165,589
 Net             -99,266          -100,035
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,583           53,656
 Short            62,556           66,415
 Net             -22,973          -12,759
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,225            9,559
 Short             3,104            2,704
 Net               6,121            6,855
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             35,928           23,105
 Short            68,196           46,555
 Net             -32,268          -23,450
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $1.653 billion 
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             55,071           54,909
 Short            77,268           66,940
 Net             -22,197          -12,031
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $2.294 billion
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,067           36,051
 Short            96,482           74,810
 Net             -72,415          -38,759
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $1.22 billion 
         07 Jul 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,679           16,949
 Short            33,027           33,015
 Net             -18,348          -16,066
      

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
