Spec net U.S. dollar longs edge up in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
July 31, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net U.S. dollar longs edge up in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bullish positions on the U.S. dollar a tad earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $29.79 billion in the week ended July 28, the highest since the week of June 9 and higher than $29.77 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

