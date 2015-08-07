FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net US dollar longs to two-month high-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net US dollar longs to two-month high-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on other FX contracts, table)
    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar to their highest since early June, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.77
billion in the week ended Aug. 4, from $29.79 billion the
previous week. This was the first time in eight weeks that net
U.S. dollar longs came in above $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The dollar has been supported in the last few weeks by
rhetoric from some Federal Reserve officials that the U.S.
economy was inching closer to its first interest rate increase
in nine years.
    This was again bolstered by the Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report which showed a solid increase of 215,000 jobs in
July, putting the Fed on track for a rate hike in September. 
    Over the last seven weeks, the dollar index has risen 4.8
percent.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 113,394 this
week, from 104,008 previously.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.

    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         04 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,906            46,270
 Short           129,622           109,808
 Net             -79,716           -63,538
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         04 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             70,620            67,842
 Short           184,014           171,850
 Net            -113,394          -104,008
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,748           43,795
 Short            52,305           53,583
 Net              -6,557           -9,788
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,364            9,761
 Short            12,830            9,637
 Net              -1,466              124
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,993           35,195
 Short            98,173           91,262
 Net             -64,180          -56,067
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             49,401           46,555
 Short            98,813           97,214
 Net             -49,412          -50,659
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,590           21,846
 Short           104,638          110,689
 Net             -82,048          -88,843
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         04 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,391           13,550
 Short            26,290           26,315
 Net             -11,899          -12,765
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.