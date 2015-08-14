FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators lift dollar longs to near 4-month high-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators lift dollar longs to near 4-month high-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, euro, and yen contracts)
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar to their highest since the third week of April,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.19
billion in the week ended Aug. 11, from $32.77 billion in the 
previous week. Net dollar longs rose for a sixth straight week,
reflecting expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, at least
over the next 12 months.
    This was also the second consecutive week net U.S. dollar
longs came in above $30 billion. Optimism on the dollar and U.S.
interest rates have boosted the dollar index so far this year,
gaining nearly 7 percent in 2015.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose to 115,210
contracts this week from 113,394 the previous week.
    Japanese yen net short contracts also grew to 105,226, the
largest since early June. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         11 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,768            49,906
 Short           150,994           129,622
 Net            -105,226           -79,716
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         11 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             67,373            70,620
 Short           182,583           184,014
 Net            -115,210          -113,394
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             41,751           45,748
 Short            52,122           52,305
 Net             -10,371           -6,557
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long              9,668           11,364
 Short            16,680           12,830
 Net              -7,012           -1,466
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,546           33,993
 Short            95,951           98,173
 Net             -67,405          -64,180
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,017           49,401
 Short            99,287           98,813
 Net             -51,270          -49,412
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             18,163           22,590
 Short            88,732          104,638
 Net             -70,569          -82,048
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         11 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,931           14,391
 Short            24,503           26,290
 Net             -10,572          -11,899
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
