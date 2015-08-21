FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on long dollar, short euro contracts)
    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.26
billion in the week ended Aug. 18, from $37.19 billion the
previous week. This was the first time in six weeks that the net
U.S. dollar longs declined.
    That said, this was the third straight week that net dollar
longs came in above $30 billion. 
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, fell to 92,732 in the
latest week, from 115,210 contracts the previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         18 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,935            45,768
 Short           136,065           150,994
 Net             -90,130          -105,226
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         18 Aug 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             68,473            67,373
 Short           161,205           182,583
 Net             -92,732          -115,210
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             52,030           41,751
 Short            56,001           52,122
 Net              -3,971          -10,371
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long              8,183            9,668
 Short            18,051           16,680
 Net              -9,868           -7,012
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,407           28,546
 Short            88,201           95,951
 Net             -66,794          -67,405
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,544           48,017
 Short            97,427           99,287
 Net             -49,883          -51,270
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,629           18,163
 Short            85,056           88,732
 Net             -60,427          -70,569
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         18 Aug 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,012           13,931
 Short            23,969           24,503
 Net              -9,957          -10,572
      

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.