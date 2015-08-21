UPDATE 1-Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details on long dollar, short euro contracts) Aug 21 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $32.26 billion in the week ended Aug. 18, from $37.19 billion the previous week. This was the first time in six weeks that the net U.S. dollar longs declined. That said, this was the third straight week that net dollar longs came in above $30 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, fell to 92,732 in the latest week, from 115,210 contracts the previous week. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 45,935 45,768 Short 136,065 150,994 Net -90,130 -105,226 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 68,473 67,373 Short 161,205 182,583 Net -92,732 -115,210 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 52,030 41,751 Short 56,001 52,122 Net -3,971 -10,371 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 8,183 9,668 Short 18,051 16,680 Net -9,868 -7,012 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 21,407 28,546 Short 88,201 95,951 Net -66,794 -67,405 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 47,544 48,017 Short 97,427 99,287 Net -49,883 -51,270 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 24,629 18,163 Short 85,056 88,732 Net -60,427 -70,569 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 18 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 14,012 13,931 Short 23,969 24,503 Net -9,957 -10,572 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby)