FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators increase net U.S. dollar longs this week -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators increase net U.S. dollar longs this week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on short net yen contracts)
    NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Speculators raised bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $22.07
billion in the week ended Sept. 8, from $21.61 billion the
previous week. That said, this was the third straight week U.S.
dollar longs have come in below $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The dollar has gained some traction after several Federal
Reserve officials such as Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, did not rule
out an interest rate hike next week despite the market's decline
during the last week of August. 
    The Fed officials gave their comments on the sidelines of a
global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    In August, the dollar index was down 1.6 percent. For
September, however, the dollar's losses were down to 0.7
percent.
    Investors also continued to pare back their net short yen
positions to their smallest in about four months. Net short yen
contracts fell to 6,662 from 15,555 previously.
    In the past few weeks, investors have been reversing carry
trades or bets in more lucrative assets, funded by the
low-yielding euro and yen, resulting in a rally in both
currencies.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
       
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         08 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             63,121            68,023
 Short            69,783            83,578
 Net              -6,662           -15,555
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         08 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             75,715            74,910
 Short           156,956           142,767
 Net             -81,241           -67,857
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,509           47,801
 Short            61,147           59,040
 Net             -17,638          -11,239
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long              5,585            5,442
 Short            12,481           13,945
 Net              -6,896           -8,503
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,506           28,964
 Short            78,146           84,083
 Net             -48,640          -55,119
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,072           50,928
 Short           103,388          106,660
 Net             -53,316          -55,732
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,880           21,353
 Short            93,831           98,290
 Net             -70,951          -76,937
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         08 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,677           13,543
 Short            23,497           21,822
 Net             -11,820           -8,279
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.