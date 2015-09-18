FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs hit lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs hit lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details on dollar contracts, paragraphs 2-8, table)
    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July
last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.97
billion in the week ended Sept. 15, from $22.07 billion the
previous week. This was the fourth straight week that dollar
longs came in under $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Dollar sentiment has taken a hit the last two weeks given 
mixed U.S. economic data, suggesting that while the U.S. economy
was improving, there were still pockets of weakness. 
    U.S. inflation, for instance, remained low, one reason the
Federal Reserve held off raising interest rates on Thursday. The
decision disappointed investors who wanted the central bank to
start tightening despite moderate U.S. growth.
    This month so far, the dollar index was down 0.6 percent, on
track for its second monthly decline. 
    Net short yen contracts, meanwhile, rose to 26,814 contracts
from 6,662 the previous week, as investors grappled with
persistent weakness and low inflation in the Japanese economy, a
scenario that could prompt the Bank of Japan to launch another
round of quantitative easing.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         15 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             36,449            63,121
 Short            63,263            69,783
 Net             -26,814            -6,662
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         15 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             63,416            75,715
 Short           147,618           156,956
 Net             -84,202           -81,241
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,206           43,509
 Short            46,825           61,147
 Net              -3,619          -17,638
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,039            5,585
 Short            15,257           12,481
 Net               3,782           -6,896
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,509           29,506
 Short            75,592           78,146
 Net             -47,083          -48,640
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             59,117           50,072
 Short            99,846          103,388
 Net             -40,729          -53,316
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,749           22,880
 Short            77,034           93,831
 Net             -55,285          -70,951
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         15 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,462           11,677
 Short            24,556           23,497
 Net              -2,094          -11,820
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
