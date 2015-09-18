UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs hit lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar contracts, paragraphs 2-8, table) Sept 18 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest level since late July last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.97 billion in the week ended Sept. 15, from $22.07 billion the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that dollar longs came in under $30 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Dollar sentiment has taken a hit the last two weeks given mixed U.S. economic data, suggesting that while the U.S. economy was improving, there were still pockets of weakness. U.S. inflation, for instance, remained low, one reason the Federal Reserve held off raising interest rates on Thursday. The decision disappointed investors who wanted the central bank to start tightening despite moderate U.S. growth. This month so far, the dollar index was down 0.6 percent, on track for its second monthly decline. Net short yen contracts, meanwhile, rose to 26,814 contracts from 6,662 the previous week, as investors grappled with persistent weakness and low inflation in the Japanese economy, a scenario that could prompt the Bank of Japan to launch another round of quantitative easing. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 36,449 63,121 Short 63,263 69,783 Net -26,814 -6,662 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 63,416 75,715 Short 147,618 156,956 Net -84,202 -81,241 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 43,206 43,509 Short 46,825 61,147 Net -3,619 -17,638 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 19,039 5,585 Short 15,257 12,481 Net 3,782 -6,896 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 28,509 29,506 Short 75,592 78,146 Net -47,083 -48,640 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 59,117 50,072 Short 99,846 103,388 Net -40,729 -53,316 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 21,749 22,880 Short 77,034 93,831 Net -55,285 -70,951 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 22,462 11,677 Short 24,556 23,497 Net -2,094 -11,820 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)