#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs hit lowest in more than a year -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on dollar index, and British pound)
    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Speculators further reduced bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar this week to their lowest since late July
last year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $20.48
billion in the week ended Sept. 22, from $20.97 billion the
previous week. This was the second straight week short-term
investors reduced U.S. dollar exposure and the fifth consecutive
week dollar longs came in under $30 billion.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The period covers the Federal Reserve's decision to hold
U.S. interest rates unchanged last week, disappointing investors
eager to get the tightening policy going. The dollar was hurt by
the Fed's decision last week and the currency's near-term
outlook has dimmed a little bit given the uncertainty about the
timing of the Fed's first rate increase in nearly a decade.
    This month so far the dollar index is up 0.3 percent.
    In other currencies, sterling futures showed the most
notable change, turning net long to 1,267 contracts, from net
short contracts of 3,619 the previous week.
    Ian McCafferty, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary
Policy Committee, pushed for a hike in British interest rates to
prevent inflation from overshooting in two to three years. He
was the only MPC member though voting for a rate increase.
    The pound in September was down nearly 1 percent and for the
year so far was 2.4 percent lower.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         22 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,282            36,449
 Short            71,960            63,263
 Net             -23,678           -26,814
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         22 Sep 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             63,526            63,416
 Short           144,559           147,618
 Net             -81,033           -84,202
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,001           43,206
 Short            43,734           46,825
 Net               1,267           -3,619
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,722           19,039
 Short            15,598           15,257
 Net              -1,876            3,782
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,901           28,509
 Short            79,295           75,592
 Net             -38,394          -47,083
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             42,666           59,117
 Short            95,498           99,846
 Net             -52,832          -40,729
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,626           21,749
 Short            59,982           77,034
 Net             -12,356          -55,285
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         22 Sep 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,990           22,462
 Short            26,519           24,556
 Net              -3,529           -2,094
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
