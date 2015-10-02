UPDATE 1-Speculators lift net US dollar longs in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details about dollar, sterling contracts; adds table) Oct 2 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, after hitting their lowest level in more than a year in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $21.73 billion in the week ended Sept. 29, from $20.48 billion the week before. This was the first increase in net dollar longs in three weeks. That said, this was the sixth straight week dollar longs came in under $30 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The dollar's fortunes have been tied the last couple of months to the outlook for U.S. interest rates, which has changed constantly, in line with U.S. economic data. The longer the Federal Reserve delays raising interest rates, the more the dollar struggles. For the month of September though, the dollar index was up 0.5 percent, way off the steep gains seen early this year. On a broad basis, the Fed is still expected to be the first major central bank to raise interest rates and that is seen benefiting the dollar. But the uncertainty about the timing of that first interest rate increase from the Fed has limited the dollar's upside and appeal to investors. In other currencies, the British pound turned net short to the tune of 2,047 contracts in the latest week, after posting a net long position the previous week. The other notable changes were an increase in net shorts for the Canadian dollar and a big jump in Mexican peso short contracts. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 39,753 48,282 Short 61,805 71,960 Net -22,052 -23,678 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 61,932 63,526 Short 149,592 144,559 Net -87,660 -81,033 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 49,815 45,001 Short 51,862 43,734 Net -2,047 1,267 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 13,266 13,722 Short 15,981 15,598 Net -2,715 -1,876 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 36,211 40,901 Short 78,446 79,295 Net -42,235 -38,394 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 44,560 42,666 Short 93,425 95,498 Net -48,865 -52,832 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 31,276 47,626 Short 75,727 59,982 Net -44,451 -12,356 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 29 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 20,995 22,990 Short 24,057 26,519 Net -3,062 -3,529 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)