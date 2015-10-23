Speculators cut net U.S. dollar longs to lowest in more than a year-CFTC, Reuters

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in 15 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position dropped to $13.32 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, from $18.97 billion week before. That was the smallest net long position since mid-July of 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)