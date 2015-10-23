FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators slash net US dollar longs to lowest in more than a year-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators slash net US dollar longs to lowest in more than a year-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts,)
    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to
their lowest in 15 months, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$13.32 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, from $18.97 billion
the week before. That was the smallest net long position since
mid-July 2014 and the third straight week speculators have
reduced long contracts on the dollar.
    To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Just ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
in which the bank's president Mario Draghi gave dovish interest
rates signals, the dollar had struggled to make headway against
the euro despite the Federal Reserve being on the cusp of
raising rates.
    A decision by the Fed to keep rates steady last month as it
cited global uncertainty hurt the dollar which had earlier
benefited from expectations of an imminent tightening.
    Interest rate futures are now banking on the Fed raising
rates in March next year, seeing a 60 percent chance, according
to the CME Group FedWatch on Friday.
    Prior to Thursday's sharp gains in the dollar following the
ECB's comments on further easing, the greenback had lost 3.3
percent of its value against a basket of six major currencies
 since early August.
    All the other currencies showed improvement in terms of
their short contracts versus the dollar.
    For instance, sterling turned net long with 7,537 contracts
from net shorts of 7,527 contracts.
    The euro reduced net short contracts to 62,566 in the latest
week. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         20 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,747            38,004
 Short            52,386            51,836
 Net              -3,639           -13,832
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         20 Oct 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             76,291            71,132
 Short           138,857           151,708
 Net             -62,566           -80,576
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             53,477           44,765
 Short            45,940           52,292
 Net               7,537           -7,527
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             11,997           10,863
 Short            11,372           13,215
 Net                 625           -2,352
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             31,368           28,207
 Short            58,480           62,156
 Net             -27,112          -33,949
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             43,295           42,266
 Short            81,707           75,971
 Net             -38,412          -33,705
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,627           47,411
 Short            51,243           51,554
 Net                -616           -4,143
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         20 Oct 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             19,447           18,344
 Short            15,688           17,652
 Net               3,759              692
   

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.