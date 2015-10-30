FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise net U.S. dollar longs to one-month high -CFTC, Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators raise net U.S. dollar longs to one-month high -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs climbing to a one-month high, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $21.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32 billion the week before. That was the largest net long position since late September, after declining three straight weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

