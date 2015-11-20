Speculators raise U.S. dollar bets to largest since late March -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Speculators further increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as net longs climbed to their highest in eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $41.64 billion in the week ended Nov. 17, from $33.68 billion in the previous week. That was the largest net long position since late March, with investors increasing long contracts for a fourth consecutive week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)