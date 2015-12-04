UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net U.S. dollar longs in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on U.S. dollar, euro contracts, table) Dec 4 (Reuters) - Speculators slightly pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $43.47 billion in the week ended Dec. 1, from $44.05 billion the previous week. It was the third straight week that the net long position on the greenback was at more than $40 billion. To be long a currency is to make a bet it will rise, while being short is a bet the currency's value will decline. Expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve this month, the first since 2006, have boosted the dollar's value across the board. A robust U.S. employment report released earlier on Friday - jobs created rose to 211,000 in November - further bolstered those expectations. As a result, the market has priced in a nearly 80 percent chance that the Fed will hike in two weeks, according to according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Friday. So far this year, the dollar index was up nearly 9 percent. The dollar has risen for a second straight year. In other contracts, net short positions on the euro increased to a 5-1/2-month high of 182,845 contracts, from 175,484 the week before. That is, however, expected to shrink a little bit next week especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's stimulus package that were below market expectations. The ECB decision resulted in a big jump in the euro, rising as much as 3 percent, on Thursday. On the year though, the euro was down 10.2 percent against the dollar. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 31,228 30,277 Short 106,129 107,613 Net -74,901 -77,336 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 78,782 76,296 Short 261,627 251,780 Net -182,845 -175,484 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 38,403 32,322 Short 66,661 64,578 Net -28,258 -32,256 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 18,313 18,314 Short 43,102 40,523 Net -24,789 -22,209 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 38,349 41,304 Short 77,329 79,921 Net -38,980 -38,617 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 48,063 46,037 Short 94,711 103,182 Net -46,648 -57,145 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 48,974 50,323 Short 74,439 79,584 Net -25,465 -29,261 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Dec. 1, 2015 Prior week week Long 22,881 22,603 Short 18,124 18,593 Net 4,757 4,010 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Marguerita Choy)