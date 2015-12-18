FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest since early Nov -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details about U.S. dollar, euro contracts)
    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Speculators further slashed bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to
their lowest since early November, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$30.39 billion in the week ended Dec. 15, from $41.22 billion
the previous week. Speculators have trimmed their net long
position on the dollar for a third straight week.
    It was the first time in five weeks that net long dollars
came in under $40 billion.
    Investors had reduced their net long dollar positioning
ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting last
Wednesday, in which the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis
points for the first time in nine years.
    Some had pared back their net long dollars before the
meeting due to the uncertainty about the number of U.S. interest
rate increases. The Fed had said on Wednesday that it would be a
gradual path to tightening, which in a way diminishes the allure
of the greenback.
    On the year so far, the dollar had risen 9.3 percent, rising
for a third consecutive year.
    In other contracts, speculators trimmed bearish bets on the
euro, as net shorts were reduced to their lowest in about four
weeks. This week's net short euro contracts were 159,961,
compared with 172,331 contracts the week before.   
    Net short euro contracts have been steadily declining
especially in the wake of the European Central Bank's
announcement two weeks ago of a stimulus package announced that
were below market expectations. 
    On the year so far, the euro was down 10.2 percent against
the dollar. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         15 Dec 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,301            26,400
 Short            63,881            94,450
 Net             -26,580           -68,050
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         15 Dec 2015            Prior week
         week             
 Long             71,295            80,378
 Short           231,256           252,709
 Net            -159,961          -172,331
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             39,121           41,633
 Short            56,041           65,535
 Net             -16,920          -23,902
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,710           11,538
 Short            27,759           37,078
 Net               1,951          -25,540
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,262           48,776
 Short            95,271           88,914
 Net             -51,009          -40,138
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             61,956           47,696
 Short            72,408           81,275
 Net             -10,452          -33,579
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,779           45,226
 Short            95,151           69,607
 Net             -60,372          -24,381
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         15 Dec 2015           Prior week
         week             
 Long             16,346           24,452
 Short            15,227           15,571
 Net               1,119            8,881
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)

