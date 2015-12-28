U.S. dollar net longs rise in latest week - CFTC, Reuters data

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Speculators raised bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs rising for the first time in four weeks, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $32.84 billion in the week ended Dec. 22, from $30.39 billion the previous week. The prior week’s figure was the lowest since early November.