UPDATE 1-Speculators cut back U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data
January 4, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut back U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds table, details)
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling under $40
billion for a third straight week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $31.8
billion in the week ended Dec. 29, from $32.8 billion in the
previous week.
    Net long positioning on the dollar has tumbled about 28
percent since hitting $44 billion in late November.    
Uncertainty about the number of upcoming U.S. interest rate
increases has diminished the dollar's allure. The Federal
Reserve raised rates two weeks ago but said it would follow a
gradual path to tightening.
    Last year, however, the dollar index rose 9.3
percent, rising for a third consecutive year.
    In other currencies, short positioning on the yen has
continued to decline, with net shorts now at their lowest since
October. Net shorts on the yen totaled 17,226 contracts last
week.
    The yen ended 2015 on a positive note, rising 0.5 percent on
the year despite Japan being in the midst of a quantitative
easing program.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         01 Jan 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,008            37,677
 Short            62,234            68,044
 Net             -17,226           -30,367
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         01 Jan 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             66,973            70,509
 Short           227,523           231,556
 Net            -160,550          -161,047
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,476           42,075
 Short            71,498           68,736
 Net             -31,022          -26,661
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             26,836           27,646
 Short            23,272           24,894
 Net               3,564            2,752
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             47,598           43,455
 Short           108,385           99,482
 Net             -60,787          -56,027
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             44,766           49,122
 Short            62,311           69,976
 Net             -17,545          -20,854
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,566           28,736
 Short            87,953           85,455
 Net             -57,387          -56,719
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         01 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,971           14,946
 Short            15,117           15,167
 Net                -146             -221
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.