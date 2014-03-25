FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 25, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Specs U.S. dollar bets lowest since October -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts story, headline to show speculators lowered, not
raised, bullish bets; corrects position value in latest week to
$1.99 billion from $19.91 billion; corrects historical to lowest
net long since Oct. 29, not highest net long since Feb. 4)
    March 21 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their bullish bets
in the U.S. dollar in latest week as longs hit their lowest
since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $1.99
billion in the week ended March 18, from $10.56 billion the
previous week. That was the smallest net long on the dollar
since the week of Oct. 29 when spec longs were exceeded by spec
shorts by $3.15 billion.
    Still, investors put some money back into the dollar this
week after the United States and the European Union imposed only
personal sanctions on a small number of Russian and Crimean
officials after a vote last Sunday when Crimea overwhelmingly
voted to secede from Ukraine.
    The greenback also enjoyed a boosted later this week after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central
bank might consider raising short-term rates sooner than some
traders had thought. 
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
value against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.81 percent
this week for its largest weekly gain since late January.
    Overall, investors have maintained net long positions on the
dollar for 20 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October 2013.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
   
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $7,530,442,713
         18Mar2014 week         Prior week
 Long             24,144            15,726
 Short            85,243           115,082
 Net             -61,099           -99,356
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $9,229,045,038
         18Mar2014 week         Prior week
 Long            117,819           110,103
 Short            64,828            73,718
 Net              52,991            36,385
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2,648,083,200
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             64,141           64,553
 Short            38,605           42,554
 Net              25,536           21,999
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2,164,623,668
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             25,311           23,097
 Short            10,195           14,140
 Net              15,116            8,957
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-$6,269,534,758
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             27,751           25,180
 Short            97,556           77,371
 Net             -69,805          -52,191
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-$2,232,738,010. 
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             21,577            8,627
 Short            46,040           49,477
 Net             -24,463          -40,850
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -$48,281,630
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             19,320           12,739
 Short            20,590           20,986
 Net              -1,270           -8,247
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$1,348,758,130 
         18Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             24,645           21,155
 Short             8,894            6,706
 Net              15,751           14,449
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
