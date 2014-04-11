Speculators trim U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $3.09 billion in the week ended April 8, from longs of $3.26 billion the previous week. The most notable change in CFTC positioning was the increase in long contracts on sterling to 46,477. Euro longs declined as well, with sentiment deteriorating a bit as the European Central Bank said it could undertake more monetary easing. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 13,340 22,162 Short 100,802 110,800 Net -87,462 -88,638 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 92,635 101,849 Short 69,335 68,611 Net 23,300 33,238 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 91,642 75,969 Short 45,165 42,397 Net 46,477 33,572 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 19,275 24,800 Short 7,940 10,569 Net 11,335 14,231 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 28,704 27,549 Short 63,011 64,543 Net -34,307 -36,994 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 37,630 35,398 Short 34,320 40,278 Net 3,310 -4,880 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 70,371 49,893 Short 13,870 28,109 Net 56,501 21,784 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 08Apr2014 week Prior week Long 26,521 25,765 Short 6,755 7,285 Net 19,766 18,480 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)