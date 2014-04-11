FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2014

Speculators trim U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $3.09
billion in the week ended April 8, from longs of $3.26 billion
the previous week.
    The most notable change in CFTC positioning was the increase
in long contracts on sterling to 46,477. Euro longs declined as
well, with sentiment deteriorating a bit as the European Central
Bank said it could undertake more monetary easing.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         08Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long             13,340            22,162
 Short           100,802           110,800
 Net             -87,462           -88,638
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         08Apr2014 week         Prior week
 Long             92,635           101,849
 Short            69,335            68,611
 Net              23,300            33,238
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             91,642           75,969
 Short            45,165           42,397
 Net              46,477           33,572
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             19,275           24,800
 Short             7,940           10,569
 Net              11,335           14,231
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             28,704           27,549
 Short            63,011           64,543
 Net             -34,307          -36,994
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             37,630           35,398
 Short            34,320           40,278
 Net               3,310           -4,880
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             70,371           49,893
 Short            13,870           28,109
 Net              56,501           21,784
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         08Apr2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,521           25,765
 Short             6,755            7,285
 Net              19,766           18,480
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
