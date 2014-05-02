Speculators slash short bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters

May 2 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position was about $686 million in the week ended April 29, down from $1.58 billion the previous week. The most notable change in positioning was in the Canadian and Australian dollars, as Canadian dollar short positions fell to 30,295 contracts from 35,455 the previous week. Australian dollar longs, meanwhile, declined to 10,706 from 16,370 contracts previously. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 13,846 16,564 Short 84,198 83,807 Net -70,352 -67,243 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 102,285 101,204 Short 76,551 75,430 Net 25,734 25,774 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 85,913 89,692 Short 41,679 41,892 Net 44,234 47,800 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 21,960 21,732 Short 8,257 7,709 Net 13,703 14,023 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 30,093 27,529 Short 60,388 62,984 Net -30,295 -35,455 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 50,019 49,540 Short 39,313 33,170 Net 10,706 16,370 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 68,073 68,329 Short 18,455 14,818 Net 49,618 53,511 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars): April 29, 2014 Prior week week Long 22,979 26,056 Short 4,499 5,881 Net 18,480 20,175 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)