FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators slash short bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators slash short bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets against the U.S.
dollar by more than half in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position was about $686
million in the week ended April 29, down from $1.58 billion the
previous week.
    The most notable change in positioning was in the Canadian
and Australian dollars, as Canadian dollar short positions fell
to 30,295 contracts from 35,455 the previous week.
    Australian dollar longs, meanwhile, declined to 10,706 from
16,370 contracts previously.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen):
         April 29, 2014         Prior week
         week             
 Long             13,846            16,564
 Short            84,198            83,807
 Net             -70,352           -67,243
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros):
         April 29, 2014         Prior week
         week             
 Long            102,285           101,204
 Short            76,551            75,430
 Net              25,734            25,774
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling):
         April 29, 2014        Prior week
         week             
 Long             85,913           89,692
 Short            41,679           41,892
 Net              44,234           47,800
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs):
         April 29, 2014        Prior week
         week             
 Long             21,960           21,732
 Short             8,257            7,709
 Net              13,703           14,023
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars):
         April 29, 2014        Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,093           27,529
 Short            60,388           62,984
 Net             -30,295          -35,455
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars):
         April 29, 2014        Prior week
         week             
 Long             50,019           49,540
 Short            39,313           33,170
 Net              10,706           16,370
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos):
         April 29, 2014       Prior week
         week            
 Long            68,073           68,329
 Short           18,455           14,818
 Net             49,618           53,511
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars): 
         April 29, 2014        Prior week
         week             
 Long             22,979           26,056
 Short             4,499            5,881
 Net              18,480           20,175
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.