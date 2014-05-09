FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Speculators raise short bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Speculators raise short bets on U.S. dollar - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Should read "up" instead of "down" in second paragraph)
    May 9 (Reuters) - Speculators piled bets against the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, even after a surprisingly strong
reading on U.S. job growth in April, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position was about $2.03
billion in the week ended May 6, up from $686 million the
previous week.
    A week ago, the U.S. Labor Department said domestic
employers hired 288,000 workers last month, the most of in more
than two years. 
    This strong jobs reading did not raise expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates in the
coming months. Instead safe haven bids for U.S. Treasuries on
fears about conflict in Ukraine pushed down benchmark U.S.
yields to a three-month low earlier this week, hurting the
greenback. 
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net long dollar by $7.466 billion
         06May2014 week         Prior week
 Long             20,381            13,846
 Short            81,109            84,198
 Net             -60,728           -70,352
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net short dollar by $5.667 billion
         06May2014 week         Prior week
 Long            110,673           102,285
 Short            78,122            76,551
 Net              32,551            25,734
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net short dollar by $4.313 billion
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             83,794           85,913
 Short            43,148           41,679
 Net              40,646           44,234
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net short dollar by $1.885 billion
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             25,102           21,960
 Short            11,918            8,257
 Net              13,184           13,703
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net long dollar by $2.901 billion
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             28,044           30,093
 Short            59,644           60,388
 Net             -31,600          -30,295
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net short dollar by $0.807 billion 
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             44,805           50,019
 Short            36,168           39,313
 Net               8,637           10,706
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net short dollar by $1.838 billion
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             67,663           68,073
 Short            19,779           18,455
 Net              47,884           49,618
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net short dollar by $1.808 billion 
         06May2014 week        Prior week
 Long             25,027           22,979
 Short             4,334            4,499
 Net              20,693           18,480
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
