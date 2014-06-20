FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
June 20, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators pare U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets favoring the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$12.19 billion in the week ended June 17, from longs of $15.95
billion the previous week. This was the first dip in net long
dollar position after increasing the last five weeks.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The week also saw an increase in the euro's net short
position to 61,835 contracts, from 57,185 contracts the previous
week, with sentiment still reeling from the European Central
Bank's announcement of stimulus measures two weeks ago to lift a
sluggish euro zone economy.
    Short-term investors also raised long positions on the pound
to 52,596 contracts from 35,842 previously. The Bank of England
is expected to be one of the first central banks in the
developed world to raise interest rates.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         17Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             17,832            11,893
 Short            85,870            94,055
 Net             -68,038           -82,162
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         17Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             51,405            43,739
 Short           113,240           100,924
 Net             -61,835           -57,185
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long            100,434           85,202
 Short            47,838           49,360
 Net              52,596           35,842
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             15,296            9,615
 Short            11,776           12,645
 Net               3,520           -3,030
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             34,582           30,303
 Short            56,115           54,411
 Net             -21,533          -24,108
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             61,078           62,141
 Short            34,049           33,894
 Net              27,029           28,247
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             91,227          106,566
 Short            22,152           16,363
 Net              69,075           90,203
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         17Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             21,671           20,401
 Short            17,938            3,546
 Net               3,733           16,855
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

