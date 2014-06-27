FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters data
June 27, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs for 2nd week -CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Speculators further pared bets favoring
the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$11.34 billion in the week ended June 24, from longs of $12.19
billion the previous week. Net U.S. dollar longs have declined
for a second straight week.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The week also saw a decline in the euro's net short position
to 57,503 contracts from 61,835 the previous week. That
coincides with the euro still trading north of $1.35 versus the
dollar despite the European Central Bank's announcement of
stimulus measures a few weeks ago to lift a sluggish euro zone
economy. Late on Friday, the euro was up 0.3 percent at
$1.3647.
    Short-term investors also reduced long positions on the
pound, to 49,751 contracts from 52,596. This was just a position
adjustment after longs got to extreme levels. Sentiment on the
pound remained upbeat as the Bank of England is expected to be
one of the first central banks in the developed world to raise
interest rates.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         24Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             10,325            17,832
 Short            81,548            85,870
 Net             -71,223           -68,038
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         24Jun2014 week         Prior week
 Long             55,062            51,405
 Short           112,565           113,240
 Net             -57,503           -61,835
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             98,098          100,434
 Short            48,347           47,838
 Net              49,751           52,596
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,069           15,296
 Short            14,441           11,776
 Net              -5,372            3,520
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             40,595           34,582
 Short            45,915           56,115
 Net              -5,320          -21,533
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             65,612           61,078
 Short            32,149           34,049
 Net              33,463           27,029
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             84,943           91,227
 Short            15,974           22,152
 Net              68,969           69,075
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         24Jun2014 week        Prior week
 Long             24,855           21,671
 Short            18,703           17,938
 Net               6,152            3,733
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

