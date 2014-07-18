FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators trim U.S. dollar net longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
July 18, 2014

Speculators trim U.S. dollar net longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $9.94
billion in the week ended July 15, from long contracts of 
$10.34 billion the previous week. Overall, that was the 10th
straight week of net long dollar positioning by short-term
investors.
    There were no major changes in positioning this week, with
net shorts on the euro rising to 62,846 contracts, from 59,265
shorts the previously.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         15Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long              8,385            11,174
 Short            71,333            77,549
 Net             -62,948           -66,375
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         15Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             59,506            51,595
 Short           122,352           110,860
 Net             -62,846           -59,265
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             85,983           86,614
 Short            47,213           44,975
 Net              38,770           41,639
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,799            9,136
 Short            15,061           15,949
 Net              -6,262           -6,813
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             60,353           58,245
 Short            44,732           47,950
 Net              15,621           10,295
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             70,881           66,705
 Short            31,138           30,102
 Net              39,743           36,603
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             86,707           82,777
 Short            17,070           13,966
 Net              69,637           68,811
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         15Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,570           26,750
 Short            11,117           12,334
 Net              15,453           14,416
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
