July 25, 2014

Speculators add U.S. dollar net longs in latest week - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.12
billion in the week ended July 22, from $9.94 billion the
previous week.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net long $6.643 billion
         22Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             11,979             8,385
 Short            65,895            71,333
 Net             -53,916           -62,948
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net long $14.949 billion
         22Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             58,142            59,506
 Short           146,965           122,352
 Net             -88,823           -62,846
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net short $2.932 billion
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             71,792           85,983
 Short            44,295           47,213
 Net              27,497           38,770
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net long $1.022 billion
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,642            8,799
 Short            17,022           15,061
 Net              -7,380           -6,262
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net short $1.917 billion
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             62,078           60,353
 Short            41,497           44,732
 Net              20,581           15,621
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net short $3.643 billion 
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             72,170           70,881
 Short            33,377           31,138
 Net              38,793           39,743
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net short $3.057 billion
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             98,823           86,707
 Short            19,689           17,070
 Net              79,134           69,637
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net short $1.311 billion 
         22Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,028           26,570
 Short            10,896           11,117
 Net              15,132           15,453
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
