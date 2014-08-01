FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Net long U.S. dollars rise to highest in 6 months - CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Net long U.S. dollars rise to highest in 6 months - CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted their bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in six months,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.24
billion in the week ended July 29, from $14.12 billion the
previous week. Net longs on the greenback have increased for a
third straight week.
    To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    A slew of generally positive U.S. economic data has boosted
the prospect that the Federal Reserve could be less than a year
away from raising interest rates, a positive scenario for the
U.S. dollar. Traders are assigning a roughly 51 percent chance
the Fed will hike rates in June 2015.
    Net euro shorts continued to build up, the largest in nearly
two years. This week, euro shorts totaled 108,075 contracts.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         29Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long              7,828            11,979
 Short            80,897            65,895
 Net             -73,069           -53,916
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         29Jul2014 week         Prior week
 Long             56,562            58,142
 Short           164,637           146,965
 Net            -108,075           -88,823
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             75,370           71,792
 Short            50,460           44,295
 Net              24,910           27,497
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,665            9,642
 Short            20,429           17,022
 Net             -11,764           -7,380
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             56,459           62,078
 Short            33,768           41,497
 Net              22,691           20,581
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             69,348           72,170
 Short            29,742           33,377
 Net              39,606           38,793
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long            100,551           98,823
 Short            23,436           19,689
 Net              77,115           79,134
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         29Jul2014 week        Prior week
 Long             23,552           26,028
 Short             8,263           10,896
 Net              15,289           15,132
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.