Net long U.S. dollars rise to highest in 6 months - CFTC, Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Speculators lifted their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in six months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.24 billion in the week ended July 29, from $14.12 billion the previous week. Net longs on the greenback have increased for a third straight week. To be long a currency is taking a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. A slew of generally positive U.S. economic data has boosted the prospect that the Federal Reserve could be less than a year away from raising interest rates, a positive scenario for the U.S. dollar. Traders are assigning a roughly 51 percent chance the Fed will hike rates in June 2015. Net euro shorts continued to build up, the largest in nearly two years. This week, euro shorts totaled 108,075 contracts. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 7,828 11,979 Short 80,897 65,895 Net -73,069 -53,916 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 56,562 58,142 Short 164,637 146,965 Net -108,075 -88,823 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 75,370 71,792 Short 50,460 44,295 Net 24,910 27,497 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 8,665 9,642 Short 20,429 17,022 Net -11,764 -7,380 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 56,459 62,078 Short 33,768 41,497 Net 22,691 20,581 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 69,348 72,170 Short 29,742 33,377 Net 39,606 38,793 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 100,551 98,823 Short 23,436 19,689 Net 77,115 79,134 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 29Jul2014 week Prior week Long 23,552 26,028 Short 8,263 10,896 Net 15,289 15,132 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)