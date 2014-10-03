FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Net U.S. dollar longs jump to highest since June 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Speculators once again increased their
bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest
since June 2013 amid evidence of continued and consistent U.S.
economic growth, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $37.36
billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the
previous week. This was the seventh straight week that net longs
in the dollar have totaled at least $30 billion.
    The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its best yearly gain in
nine years. The index was up 8 percent so far in 2014, posting
weekly gains for a record 12 straight weeks.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Bearishness on the yen translated to a whopping 120,878
contracts in the latest week, up from 105,422 previously. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         30Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             29,910            28,391
 Short           150,788           133,813
 Net            -120,878          -105,422
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         30Sep2014 week         Prior week
 Long             67,030            60,654
 Short           204,555           202,619
 Net            -137,525          -141,965
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             54,243           53,691
 Short            50,654           54,741
 Net               3,589           -1,050
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             11,998            8,354
 Short            24,555           21,729
 Net             -12,557          -13,375
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             33,014           27,673
 Short            37,580           24,609
 Net              -4,566            3,064
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             43,193           47,187
 Short            45,210           38,840
 Net              -2,017            8,347
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             48,864           58,278
 Short            56,178           47,774
 Net              -7,314           10,504
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         30Sep2014 week        Prior week
 Long             10,092            9,779
 Short            10,028            7,938
 Net                  64            1,841
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft
