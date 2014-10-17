FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Net U.S. dollar longs hit highest since May 2013-CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Net U.S. dollar longs hit highest since May 2013-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Speculators once again boosted their
bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest
since late May last year, still showing optimism for U.S.
economic prospects, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position advanced to
$43.04 billion in the week ended Oct. 14, from $40.91 billion
the previous week. This was the fourth straight week that net
dollar longs have increased and the ninth consecutive week that
longs have totaled at least $30 billion.
    The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was knocked down a bit last week. On
Friday, the index posted its second straight week of losses, but
was still up 6.4 percent on the year and still on pace for its
best yearly gain in nine years. 
    A round of weak U.S. economic data this week has prompted
investors to further push out the timing of the Federal
Reserve's interest rate increase to the fourth quarter, from
July, which is negative for the dollar as it pins U.S. assets to
very low yields at least for another year. This should be
reflected in next week's CFTC data.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators continued to shun the euro, building short
positions totaling 155,342 contracts, from 146,212 the previous
week. Net euro short contracts were now the largest since Sept.
9. Fears of a another recession in Europe, with poor economic
data in Germany, have driven investors to sell the euro.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         14Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             22,839            24,837
 Short           123,986           137,388
 Net            -101,147          -112,551
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         14Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             60,158            61,467
 Short           215,500           207,679
 Net            -155,342          -146,212
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             43,116           46,503
 Short            45,953           47,578
 Net              -2,837           -1,075
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             11,113           15,509
 Short            28,666           27,928
 Net             -17,553          -12,419
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             35,688           39,174
 Short            51,855           46,626
 Net             -16,167           -7,452
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             14,367           31,601
 Short            44,638           58,087
 Net             -30,271          -26,486
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             39,798           43,781
 Short            45,561           51,364
 Net              -5,763           -7,583
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         14Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,171           10,052
 Short            11,555           10,152
 Net              -2,384             -100
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.