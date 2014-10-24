FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators trim U.S. dollar longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
dollar in the latest week after some weak U.S. economic data
that further pushed out expectations for any Federal Reserve
interest rate increase, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$41.20 billion in the week ended Oct. 21, from $43.04 billion
the previous week. This was the first decline in U.S. dollar
longs in five weeks. But it was the 10th straight week that U.S.
dollar longs have touched at least $30 billion.
    Last week's poor U.S. retail sales and producer prices
fueled a global market meltdown that knocked the dollar down by
1 percent on a weekly basis. The greenback, however, recovered
this week, gaining 0.7 percent, and was on pace for a
yearly gain of 7 percent, its best since 2005.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled
159,371 contracts from 155,342 the previous week. Net euro short
contracts were the largest since Sept. 2. Fears of another
recession in Europe, with weak economic data in Germany, have
prompted investors to shun the euro.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         21Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             26,634            22,839
 Short            98,372           123,986
 Net             -71,738          -101,147
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         21Oct2014 week         Prior week
 Long             60,188            60,158
 Short           219,559           215,500
 Net            -159,371          -155,342
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             36,567           43,116
 Short            41,052           45,953
 Net              -4,485           -2,837
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long              7,643           11,113
 Short            25,505           28,666
 Net             -17,862          -17,553
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             28,837           35,688
 Short            50,371           51,855
 Net             -21,534          -16,167
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             13,951           14,367
 Short            45,460           44,638
 Net             -31,509          -30,271
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long             30,087           39,798
 Short            51,211           45,561
 Net             -21,124           -5,763
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         21Oct2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,526            9,171
 Short            10,858           11,555
 Net              -2,332           -2,384
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.