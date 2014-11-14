Speculators trim U.S. dollar net longs in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators pared net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $43.99 billion in the week ended Nov. 11 from $44.38 billion the previous week. This was the sixth straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which shows optimism in the overall prospects for the U.S. economy. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Speculators also trimmed euro short positions, which totaled 163,893 contracts, from 179,021 the previous week. Last week's net euro short contracts were the largest since June 2012. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 47,271 37,917 Short 129,834 109,568 Net -82,563 -71,651 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 60,454 59,566 Short 224,347 238,587 Net -163,893 -179,021 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 40,661 43,289 Short 53,552 50,751 Net -12,891 -7,462 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 8,752 7,844 Short 31,427 28,065 Net -22,675 -20,221 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 32,668 29,627 Short 54,514 49,042 Net -21,846 -19,415 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 12,896 14,595 Short 50,923 52,863 Net -38,027 -38,268 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 29,393 30,218 Short 59,067 56,808 Net -29,674 -26,590 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 11Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,244 9,737 Short 10,233 13,846 Net -989 -4,109 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)