Speculators' US dollar net long highest since 2008 -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators' US dollar net long highest since 2008 -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long U.S.
dollar position in the latest week to its largest in six years,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position surged to $46.45
billion in the week ended Nov. 18 from $43.99 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
    This week was also the seventh straight week that U.S.
dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects
bullish sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and
currency.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Speculators also raised euro short positions, which totaled
168,730 contracts, from 163,893 the previous week, indicating a
bearish view on the euro zone. 
    Next week should see a further increase in net euro shorts
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Friday the ECB was ready to do more quantitative easing to
stimulate the euro zone economy.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of speculators in the
yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars.
    
 Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         18Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             46,612            47,271
 Short           139,066           129,834
 Net             -92,454           -82,563
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         18Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             58,048            60,454
 Short           226,778           224,347
 Net            -168,730          -163,893
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             42,865           40,661
 Short            65,694           53,552
 Net             -22,829          -12,891
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,142            8,752
 Short            31,258           31,427
 Net             -22,116          -22,675
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,082           32,668
 Short            51,599           54,514
 Net             -19,517          -21,846
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,522           12,896
 Short            47,124           50,923
 Net             -37,602          -38,027
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             31,305           29,393
 Short            60,339           59,067
 Net             -29,034          -29,674
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         18Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,134            9,244
 Short            10,381           10,233
 Net              -1,247             -989
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.