Speculators' US dollar net long highest since 2008 -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to its largest in six years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position surged to $46.45 billion in the week ended Nov. 18 from $43.99 billion the previous week. That was the largest net long position on the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar positioning. This week was also the seventh straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Speculators also raised euro short positions, which totaled 168,730 contracts, from 163,893 the previous week, indicating a bearish view on the euro zone. Next week should see a further increase in net euro shorts after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday the ECB was ready to do more quantitative easing to stimulate the euro zone economy. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 46,612 47,271 Short 139,066 129,834 Net -92,454 -82,563 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 58,048 60,454 Short 226,778 224,347 Net -168,730 -163,893 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 42,865 40,661 Short 65,694 53,552 Net -22,829 -12,891 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,142 8,752 Short 31,258 31,427 Net -22,116 -22,675 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 32,082 32,668 Short 51,599 54,514 Net -19,517 -21,846 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,522 12,896 Short 47,124 50,923 Net -37,602 -38,027 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 31,305 29,393 Short 60,339 59,067 Net -29,034 -29,674 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 18Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,134 9,244 Short 10,381 10,233 Net -1,247 -989 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)