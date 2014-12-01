Speculators add to net U.S. long dollars, highest since 2008-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators further raised their net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to its largest in six years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $47.99 billion in the week ended Nov. 25 from $46.45 billion the previous week. That was the largest net long position on the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar positioning. This week was also the eighth straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net $11.06 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 46,304 46,612 Short 150,684 139,066 Net -104,380 -92,454 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net $25.74 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 57,982 58,048 Short 223,062 226,778 Net -165,080 -168,730 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net $3.01 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 38,541 42,865 Short 69,207 65,694 Net -30,666 -22,829 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net $3.038 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 8,153 9,142 Short 31,577 31,258 Net -23,424 -22,116 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net $1.452 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 32,106 32,082 Short 48,447 51,599 Net -16,341 -19,517 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net $3.759 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 12,050 9,522 Short 56,138 47,124 Net -44,088 -37,602 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net $1.191 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 26,386 31,305 Short 58,938 60,339 Net -32,552 -29,034 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net $0.179 billion dollar long 25Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,630 9,134 Short 11,924 10,381 Net -2,294 -1,247 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)