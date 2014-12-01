FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators add to net U.S. long dollars, highest since 2008-CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators add to net U.S. long dollars, highest since 2008-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators further raised their
net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to its largest
in six years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $47.99
billion in the week ended Nov. 25 from $46.45 billion the
previous week. That was the largest net long position on the
greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
    This week was also the eighth straight week that U.S. dollar
longs have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish
sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 Net $11.06 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             46,304            46,612
 Short           150,684           139,066
 Net            -104,380           -92,454
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 Net $25.74 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week         Prior week
 Long             57,982            58,048
 Short           223,062           226,778
 Net            -165,080          -168,730
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 Net $3.01 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             38,541           42,865
 Short            69,207           65,694
 Net             -30,666          -22,829
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 Net $3.038 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,153            9,142
 Short            31,577           31,258
 Net             -23,424          -22,116
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 Net $1.452 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             32,106           32,082
 Short            48,447           51,599
 Net             -16,341          -19,517
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 Net $3.759 billion dollar long 
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             12,050            9,522
 Short            56,138           47,124
 Net             -44,088          -37,602
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 Net $1.191 billion dollar long
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long             26,386           31,305
 Short            58,938           60,339
 Net             -32,552          -29,034
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 Net $0.179 billion dollar long 
         25Nov2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,630            9,134
 Short            11,924           10,381
 Net              -2,294           -1,247
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
