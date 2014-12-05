FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators slightly trim long US dollar bets in week -CFTC, Reuters
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators slightly trim long US dollar bets in week -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Speculators slightly trimmed their net
long U.S. dollar position in the latest week, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position edged lower to
$47.38 billion in the week ended Dec. 2 from $47.99 billion the
previous week. Last week was the largest net long position on
the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar
positioning.
    This week was also the ninth straight that U.S. dollar longs
have touched at least $40 billion, which reflects bullish
sentiment on prospects for the U.S. economy and currency.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which saw the economy
create 321,000 jobs in November, should encourage more
short-term currency investors to further increase their net long
dollar contracts.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of international monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         02Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             41,530            46,304
 Short           152,690           150,684
 Net            -111,160          -104,380
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         02Dec2014 week         Prior week
 Long             57,272            57,982
 Short           216,551           223,062
 Net            -159,279          -165,080
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             38,556           38,541
 Short            69,570           69,207
 Net             -31,014          -30,666
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,628            8,153
 Short            31,550           31,577
 Net             -22,922          -23,424
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             28,533           32,106
 Short            46,922           48,447
 Net             -18,389          -16,341
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             13,565           12,050
 Short            54,675           56,138
 Net             -41,110          -44,088
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long             30,210           26,386
 Short            73,214           58,938
 Net             -43,004          -32,552
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         02Dec2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,272            9,630
 Short            10,952           11,924
 Net              -1,680           -2,294
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.