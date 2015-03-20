FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs slide to lowest since mid-December
#Market News
March 20, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs slide to lowest since mid-December

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, table)
    March 20 (Reuters) - Positive bets on the U.S. dollar fell
to a three-month low in the latest week, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $38.59
billion in the week ended March 17, from $44.31 billion the
previous week. Net dollar longs fell below $40 billion for the
first time in 12 weeks.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
    Investors had been paring huge long positions on the
greenback the last few weeks in the run-up to the Federal
Reserve meeting this week. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Net euro short contracts, meanwhile, rose in the aftermath
of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing. Net short
contracts rose to 193,774 from 181,073 contracts previously.
This week's euro shorts were the largest since early February.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         17Mar2015 week         Prior week
 Long             44,496            32,898
 Short            92,550            92,285
 Net             -48,054           -59,387
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         17Mar2015 week         Prior week
 Long             56,329            61,271
 Short           250,103           242,344
 Net            -193,774          -181,073
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             47,155           48,053
 Short            85,006           80,644
 Net             -37,851          -32,591
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             18,129            7,217
 Short            15,894           15,597
 Net               2,235           -8,380
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             21,001           22,011
 Short            53,823           61,041
 Net             -32,822          -39,030
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             63,046           15,137
 Short            91,853           91,988
 Net             -28,807          -76,851
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             23,702           30,622
 Short            79,641           66,269
 Net             -55,939          -35,647
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         17Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             13,117           13,347
 Short            14,258           15,827
 Net              -1,141           -2,480
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
