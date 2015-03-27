FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US dollar longs rise; euro shorts hit all-time high -CFTC, Reuters
March 27, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

US dollar longs rise; euro shorts hit all-time high -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ThomsonReuters released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position increased to $43.91 billion in the week ended March 24, from $38.59 billion the previous week.

Net euro shorts hit a record 220,963 contracts in the latest week as the European Central Bank started its quantitative easing program. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

