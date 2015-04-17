FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs slide to lowest in 4 weeks-CFTC, Reuters
April 17, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Net U.S. dollar longs slide to lowest in 4 weeks-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, table)
    April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced positive bets on
the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to
their lowest in four weeks,  according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$39.68 billion in the week ended April 14, from $40.27 billion
the previous week. Net longs on the dollar fell for a third
straight week.
    This is the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs
fell below $40 billion.
    A recent round of soft U.S. economic data has backed
expectations that the pace of interest rate increases by the
Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought. This has
taken the steam out of the dollar rally.
    To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, continued to
decline after extremely oversold positions.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         14Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             54,783            53,320
 Short            77,853            77,769
 Net             -23,070           -24,449
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         14Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             45,264            39,444
 Short           257,611           254,702
 Net            -212,347          -215,258
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             33,993           37,641
 Short            70,038           71,942
 Net             -36,045          -34,301
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             12,240           12,746
 Short            12,070           12,626
 Net                 170              120
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             23,020           22,081
 Short            53,598           52,100
 Net             -30,578          -30,019
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             55,077           55,928
 Short            97,510           96,209
 Net             -42,433          -40,281
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             63,521           42,185
 Short            55,160           65,110
 Net               8,361          -22,925
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         14Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             17,081           16,950
 Short            11,078           11,172
 Net               6,003            5,778
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
